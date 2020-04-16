By Associated Press April 16, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDTRIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian health minister says on Twitter that President Jair Bolsonaro has fired him, amid dispute over virus policy.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy