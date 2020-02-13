Veras’ wife said that he had been withdrawn and stressed lately, Amarilla added.
The porousness of the border between Paraguay and Brazil has been key for bringing contraband cigarettes, pesticides and drugs into the latter country. Pedro Juan Caballero is also the site of a jail from which at least 75 prisoners escaped in January, most with ties to a major Brazilian drug trafficking gang, the First Capital Command.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.