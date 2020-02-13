Léo Veras lived in the Paraguayan town of Pedro Juan Caballero and ran a local news website. He had recently been receiving threats for his investigative work into smuggling at the border, according to a statement from the journalists’ union in Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state. Veras’ father-in-law saw two armed men step out of a truck that parked on the corner, approach the area where the family was eating and begin firing on Wednesday, Paraguayan prosecutor Marco Amarilla told radio station Universo 970. Veras tried to flee, and received 12 gunshots from behind. The last shot was in the head.