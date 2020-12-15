Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has at times embraced the nickname “Trump of the Tropics”, considered Trump to be a close ally, often posting videos of himself watching his speeches.
Last month, Bolsonaro said he would wait before recognizing a Biden victory, claiming to have information that there had been “a lot of fraud” in the election process.
Bolsonaro seemed ready Tuesday to work with the incoming administration. “I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance,” he said in a tweet.
