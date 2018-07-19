Brazilian “celebrity” surgeon Dr. Denis Cesar Barros Furtado is escorted by police after his arrest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The 45-year-old buttocks enlargement specialist, also known as Dr. “Bumbum” or Dr. Fanny, fled when one of his female patients died after a surgical procedure conducted in his apartment. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis Cesar Barros Furtado, who had been on the run since a patient died following injections he gave her to enlarge her buttocks.

Furtado is known as “Dr. Bumbum” — Brazilian slang for backside. He was arrested Thursday at an office complex in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra de Tijuca neighborhood.

Police say Furtado performed the buttock enhancement procedure on bank manager Lilian Calixto at his Rio home Saturday. Calixto fell ill during the procedure and Furtado rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died hours later.

Police say the exact cause of her death has not been determined.

Furtado disappeared after he dropped Calixto off at the hospital and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

