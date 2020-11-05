Martins said the attack took place on Tuesday, without offering more details.
Neither judges nor staffers of the court are using computers connected to its internet network because of the security risk.
Brazil’s Supreme Court and the country’s top electoral court said in separate statements on Thursday that they are beefing up their online security, though they haven’t been targeted.
