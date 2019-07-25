Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro listens as Carla Zambelli whispers into his ear during a meeting of Congress in Brasilia in May. Brazil’s justice ministry said Thursday that Bolsonaro was one of several senior officials whose cellphones have been hacked. (Marcelo Camargo/AP)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s cellphone was hacked as part of an operation that also targeted senior members of his government, Brazil’s justice ministry said on Thursday. Four men have been arrested on suspicion of having broken into the cellphones of several cabinet ministers and hundreds of judges and prosecutors.

“They are wasting their time with me,” Bolsonaro told reporters on Thursday. On Twitter, he called the hacks “a grave attack against Brazil and its institutions” that must be punished, and said he has never discussed sensitive or national security issues on his cellphone.

No information from Bolsonaro’s phone has yet to appear publicly, but the arrests widen a scandal that has challenged the president’s mandate as a self-proclaimed crusader against corruption.

In June, The Intercept released messages allegedly exchanged between prosecutors and Judge Sergio Moro in the wide-ranging Operation Car Wash corruption scandal. The messages appeared to show Moro guiding prosecutors in their case against former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula was leading Bolsonaro in the presidential election polls when he was jailed last year.

[He’s the ‘hero’ judge who oversaw Brazil’s vast Car Wash corruption probe. Now he’s facing his own scandal.]

Bolsonaro won the election, and named Moro his justice minister. He has not confirmed the authenticity of the messages, but says they do not show improper behavior.

One of the men arrested this week told police he had given Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald access to the messages, local papers reported. Greenwald has declined to identify the source of the leaks.

The men who were arrested are accused of hacking the cellphones of Moro, the finance minister, Bolsonaro’s chief of staff and others. Police said they are tracing hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspicious financial interactions related to the hacks.

The messages have called into question Moro’s once-sterling reputation as an impartial judge in the investigation of Car Wash, the country’s largest corruption scandal. Indignation over the bribery scandal, which has resulted in hundreds of indictments and the convictions of scores of officials, helped propel Bolsonaro to power last year. The former army captain vowed to crack down on corruption with Moro at the helm of his justice department.

[Glenn Greenwald has faced pushback for his reporting before. But not like this.]

The arrests come the day after Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, resigned amid widespread protests after messages between him and his staff were leaked to the public.

The leaks have polarized the country. Some have called for Greenwald, a U.S. citizen who lives in Rio, to be deported. Others have called for Moro to step down.

The leaks have also sparked a discussion about whether journalists who divulge information obtained illegally by third parties should be protected from criminal persecution.

Greenwald for his part, defended the articles, tweeting that “evidence of Moro’s impropriety, perhaps obtained illegally, does not change or alter the fact that he acted in a corrupt fashion.”

Read more

Cocaine, leaks and opposition: Brazil’s Bolsonaro challenged by scandal, defeats

He’s the Rush Limbaugh of Brazil. He has Bolsonaro’s ear. And he lives in rural Virginia.

‘Anyone could be a threat’: In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, LGBT people take personal defense into their own hands

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news