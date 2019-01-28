Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, addresses the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s new far-right president is undergoing surgery to remove the colostomy bag that was put into place after he was stabbed in September.

President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking in a video from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Sunday night, says the surgery starts at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to last up to four hours.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao will assume control of the presidency for 48 hours after the surgery. Bolsonaro is then expected to resume his functions from the hospital, where he will stay for 10 days, according to the government.

Bolsonaro, 63, was stabbed during a campaign rally on Sept. 6 and suffered serious intestinal damage.

Presidential spokesman Otavio do Rego Barros will give an update on the surgery later Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.