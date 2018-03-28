Supporters of Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shout words of support during a rally in Quedas do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Despite his legal woes, da Silva is leading polls for the October presidential election. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

CURITIBA, Brazil — Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended his record and called protests against him the work of fascists Wednesday, a day after an attack on his campaign caravan underlined Brazil’s deep divisions ahead of heated elections.

His left-leaning Workers’ Party said gunshots hit two buses in the caravan Tuesday. No one was hurt and da Silva was not on either bus. Police are investigating.

The incident comes at a moment of intense division in Brazil after a tumultuous few years that have seen the impeachment and removal from office of one president and the implication of dozens of politicians, including da Silva, in a mammoth corruption scandal.

Protests have repeatedly rocked Brazil, and current President Michel Temer warned Wednesday that the violence against da Silva’s caravan threatened to destabilize Latin America’s largest country. But divisiveness looks likely to increase as Brazil prepares to elect a new president in October.

Despite a conviction on corruption charges that could see him barred from running, da Silva is the front runner in that race. Yet he is no longer the universally beloved figure he once was after two terms as president. Demonstrations have dogged his 10-day campaign tour through southern Brazil, which tends to be wealthier and more conservative than his political heartland in the northeast.

At a rally in the southern city of Curitiba on Wednesday night, da Silva described the protesters who sometimes threw rocks and eggs at the caravan and into crowds.

“I don’t know who they were and I don’t care,” he told a crowd of a few thousand people. “I just know they were not democrats. They are more like fascists and Nazis; they are more for anything else than for democracy.”

Several other speakers criticized the rise of “fascists,” referring to a growing tide of conservatism in Latin America’s largest country, especially the popularity of far-right Congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who held a rival rally in Curitiba on Wednesday.

Long considered on the fringe, Bolsonaro has been drawing big crowds with his promises of law and order in uncertain times. He is polling second behind da Silva in an election that has been blown wide open by the widespread disgust of many Brazilians feel for their leaders in the wake of the “Car Wash” corruption investigation.

The investigation is, in many ways, at the heart of Brazil’s tumult.

Prosecutors have alleged that Brazil’s government has effectively been run like a cartel for years, with politicians doling out favors, state contracts and plum positions in exchange for bribes and campaign contributions. The probe initially focused on da Silva’s Workers’ Party, but it has implicated other parties, including Temer’s. Temer himself has been accused of corruption, but Congress twice voted to spare him a trial while he remains in office and he denies the charges.

While many have cheered the investigation as heroic for its unflinching pursuit of those in the upper echelons of Brazilian politics, some, especially on the left, think it has unfairly targeted the Workers’ Party for political reasons.

Da Silva himself has said the charges against him are invented and meant to keep him from regaining the presidency.

“They know that I know how to fix the country because when I took over Brazil ... this country was in a worse state” than it is now, he told the crowd in Curitiba. Da Silva presided over an economic boom fed by high prices for its commodities, but the economy has slumped since then.

He said his enemies were telling a slew of lies about him and even took aim at a new Netflix series about the Car Wash probe that has come under fire in recent days for taking liberties with some of its depictions, including of da Silva himself. Da Silva said he would sue the company.

In another sign of Brazil’s volatility, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, who is the rapporteur in charge of the Car Wash investigation, said in an interview with GloboNews this week that members of his family have received threats. The Supreme Court said Fachin’s security detail has been increased and he is allowed to direct his bodyguards to accompany relatives.

Associated Press writer Sarah DiLorenzo reported this story from Sao Paulo and AP video journalist Mario Lobao reported from Curitiba. AP video journalist Diarlei Rodrigues in Curitiba contributed to this report.

