A man wearing a Flamengo soccer kit, prays during a memorial Mass for the victims of a fire at a Brazilian soccer academy, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. A fire early Friday swept through the sleeping quarters of an academy for Brazil’s popular professional soccer club Flamengo, killing 10 people and injuring three, most likely teenage players, authorities said. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s soccer club Flamengo is under criticism for licensing issues at the academy where 10 people died in a fire.

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall said in a statement Friday night the club was fined 30 times because of infractions at the Ninho do Urubu training ground, which had to be closed in October 2017.

The current permit issued for the grounds is valid until March 8.

Rio’s city hall also said the sleeping quarters where Flamengo’s teenage players died was irregularly licensed as a parking lot.

Flamengo did not respond to a request for comment.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but authorities were looking at a possible short circuit.

Professional players of the Rio-based club arrived at Ninho do Urubu on Saturday dressed in black.

