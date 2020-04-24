Moro said he could only discern political and improper motive behind Bolsonaro’s decision to fire Mauricio Valeixo, the head of the federal police. He accused Bolsonaro of wanting to install a police chief who would grant him access to confidential reports and take investigative requests, jeopardizing the agency’s political independence.

AD

AD

“That really isn’t the role of the military police to serve this kind of information,” Moro said.

The resignation deprived Bolsonaro of one of his most crucial and popular allies, further isolating him as he comes under criticism for his handling of the coronavirus crisis. It also illustrated how quickly the political landscape has shifted in Brazil since the arrival of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly minimized the disease, calling it “a little flu” that doesn’t warrant closing businesses, shuttering schools and national isolation. His positioning — which he’s maintained even with 3,300 dead and 50,000 infected — has put him at odds with many of his political allies and most of the Brazilian population.

AD

Governors who once supported him have called his behavior reckless. Angered Brazilians are banging pots outside their windows and calling for his removal.

AD

And in perhaps the biggest political blow, the country’s hugely popular health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta — whose sober, technocratic daily news conferences calmed many anxious Brazilians — was fired by Bolsonaro last week after he repeatedly and publicly contradicted the president on the severity of the crisis.

Meanwhile, investigators are pursuing corruption investigations into those closest to Bolsonaro, including his son Flavio, a federal senator.

“He’s been weakened by his handling of the pandemic,” said Matias Spektor, an associate professor of international relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Sao Paulo. “He has lost significant amount of support, and he feels it. He feels the investigations closing in on family members. So he has sacked the head of the military police, and he’s not in a good place.”

AD

AD

To many here, Moro has been less a cabinet member than a national icon. At political rallies, his features have been superimposed onto giant superman balloons. At supermarkets, he has been cheered. In a country perennially hobbled by corruption, he was a figure who for many represented a new, better Brazil.

His myth was cultivated while he was a judge, overseeing the Lava Jato corruption probe. It led to the convictions of some of Latin America’s most powerful political figures, including former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The removal of Lula, who had been leading in the presidential polls, effectively cleared the path for Bolsonaro to the presidency. Bolsonaro then appointed Moro as his justice minister.

His resignation and remarks on Friday are sure to inflame fears of authoritarian tendencies in Bolsonaro, a former army officer who rose to power lamenting the collapse of Brazil’s military dictatorship and days ago joined a rally in Brasilia where protesters called for its return.

AD

AD

Moro said he explained to Bolsonaro that his removal of the police chief, who was overseeing the investigations into his family, would be seen as improper. “There was this insistence from the president,” he said. “I told him that this would be political interference, and he said that it would be.”

Opposition lawmakers immediately seized on the comments — and called on Moro to testify publicly.

“Moro imploded the Bolsonaro government,” Marcelo Freixo, an opposition lawmaker, wrote on Twitter. “It affirmed that the president wants to control the police to grant criminal impunity to his family and to attack democracy.”

Heloísa Traiano contributed to this report.