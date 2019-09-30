But da Silva ruled that possibility out in a letter published on his website Monday, saying he wants to leave imprisonment with a decision of Brazil’s top court on his case.

The man who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 has imprisoned since April 2018 after being convicted of corruption and money laundering.

Da Silva’s suit in Brazil’s Supreme Court argues that the judge in the case, current Justice Minister Sergio Moro, was biased against him.

