A supporter of Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva carries a flag with text written in Portuguese that reads “Free Lula” during a protest in front of the headquarters of the Brazilian Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, July 9, 2018. The president of a Brazilian appeals court whose judges had issued contradictory rulings on whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be freed from jail has ordered that he remain in custody. (Eraldo Peres/Associated Press)

SAO PAULO — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found not guilty of obstruction of justice.

Da Silva is currently serving a sentence on other corruption charges and faces still more.

Judge Ricardo Augusto Soares Leite ruled Thursday that there’s insufficient evidence to convict da Silva and others of attempting to interfere with a corruption investigation involving state-run oil company Petrobras. Da Silva and others were accused of trying to buy a former Petrobras executive’s silence.

Da Silva was convicted last year of trading favors with a construction company also involved in the scandal in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment.

Both cases are part of the Car Wash investigation in which prosecutors allege politicians granted favors and state contracts to companies for bribes and campaign contributions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.