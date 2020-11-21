Marta will be replaced by 19-year-old defender Camila in the two games in Sao Paulo on Friday and Dec. 1. The Brazil squad will gather on Monday in Sao Paulo for preparations.
Marta has chased titles for Brazil in every tournament since 2002. She has suggested that the 2019 Women’s World Cup might not have been her last.
___
