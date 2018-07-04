MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The brother of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has called for the embattled leader to move up elections to avoid more bloodshed.

Humberto Ortega served as head of Nicaraguan’s army until 1994 and he has criticized his brother’s consolidation of power.

On Wednesday, he released a letter urging Daniel Ortega to hold elections in 2019 and pull back pro-government youth groups that have been blamed for much of the street violence since protests broke out in mid-April.

Also Wednesday, former Nicaraguan President Enrique Bolanos re-iterated his call for Ortega to step down.

More than 250 people have been killed in street clashes since peaceful protests against cuts to social security became a vehicle for various grievances against the government.

