TORONTO — Canadian police say the suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia left a burnt-out vehicle two provinces over in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said Wednesday a burned vehicle they were travelling in was found in the remote northern town of Gillam.

Police had said Monday they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose other burnt-out car had been discovered in northern British Columbia.

During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man roughly a mile (about 2 kilometers) from the car.

It’s about 300 miles (500 kilometers) from where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead.

