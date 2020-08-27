In last fall’s federal election, fewer than 50,000 of the 18.4 million Canadians who cast ballots did so by mail. Of those, 34,142 lived abroad while 15,403 lived in Canada.
Elections Canada’s research suggests about 4 million people could vote by mail if an election is held during the pandemic. The agency said an increase in volume of mail-in ballots could delay the release of election results.
The current Liberal government holds only a minority of seats in the House of Commons and could be defeated at any time, forcing an election.
The first opportunity for opposition parties to bring down the government could come after Parliament returns Sept. 23 with a throne speech laying out the government’s plan for reviving the pandemic-ravaged economy. The throne speech will be put to a confidence vote.
President Donald Trump has voiced opposition to universal mail-in voting during this fall’s U.S. federal election.
Trump has said mail-in voting could lead to fraud and it could take months before the final result is known.
