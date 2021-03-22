The findings are contained in two long-awaited reports from the independent Civilian Review and Complaints Commission in a case that touched off protests about Canada’s treatment of Indigenous people. The reports have been obtained by The Washington Post; one was made public Monday.

Boushie was shot in 2016 by Gerald Stanley, a White farmer, in a Ford Escape that friends had driven onto Stanley’s property with a flat tire. Stanley’s lawyer argued it was a

“freak accident”; an all-White jury acquitted Stanley of second-degree murder in 2018.

The report’s release Monday comes amid a broader reckoning here about the calcification of systemic racism within the country’s institutions, including its national police agency, which has long been criticized over its use of force against Black and Indigenous people.

More than one-third of people shot to death by RCMP officers in the decade before 2017 were Indigenous, according to a briefing memo for Canada’s public safety minister obtained by the Globe and Mail under a public records request. Indigenous people make up roughly 5 percent of Canada’s population.

Several recent incidents have generated outrage.

Dash cam footage last year showed RCMP officers tackling an Indigenous chief in Alberta and punching him in the face while arresting him over an expired vehicle registration. Police later dropped the charges against Chief Allan Adam.

Bystander video last year showed a police officer running down an Inuk man in Nunavut with the open door of his police truck before arresting him. Marc Miller, Canada’s Indigenous services minister, called the incident “dehumanizing” and “disgraceful.” The Ottawa Police Service, asked to investigate the incident, said the use of force was “lawful.”

Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, was shot dead during a wellness check in New Brunswick last year. An independent investigation was concluded in December; a report has been sent to prosecutors, who will determine whether to file charges.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki faced calls to resign last year after she said that while she believed there was “unconscious bias” in the force, she was “struggling” to define systemic racism. She later reversed herself, issuing a statement in which she said systemic racism exists within the RCMP.

Alfredo Bangloy, acting commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, says the force has implemented 16 of the 17 recommendations made in the watchdog’s report and is on track to implement the remaining recommendations by April 1.

The watchdog said the RCMP’s investigation into Boushie’s death was “generally professional and reasonable,” but it also noted several failures. Lucki accepted most of the findings, including that officers discriminated against Boushie’s family.

On the night of his death, RCMP officers showed up at his mother’s home, “some with weapons at the ready,” the commission said. After they told Debbie Baptiste that her son was dead, they told her to “get it together” and questioned her sobriety, going so far as to small her breath.

“Not only were these words and actions insensitive,” the commission wrote, “they are also linked to a stereotypical understanding of Indigenous peoples.”

The commission found that the officers’ search of the home and attendance at Boushie’s wake to provide an update on the investigation was “unreasonable.” It noted “deficiencies” in the RCMP’s treatment of witnesses and “significant” errors in handling evidence, including a failure to protect the vehicle in which Boushie was killed, despite knowing inclement weather was coming. That led to the loss of blood spatter evidence.

“It is not known and will never be known, what difference this evidence, as well as any other evidence lost as a result of the failure to protect the vehicle, could have had on the outcome of the case,” the commission wrote.

It said it found “non-discriminatory explanations for those deficiencies.”

The Boushie case laid bare deep racial fissures in Saskatchewan. Indigenous groups protested at Stanley’s court appearances. One city councilor wrote on Facebook that Stanley’s “only mistake was leaving witnesses.” (He subsequently resigned.)

Boushie and his friends spent Aug. 9, 2016, swimming and drinking. When their SUV got a flat tire, they drove onto Stanley’s farm. One tried to start an ATV.

Stanley testified that he fired two warning shots in the air to scare the group before approaching the Ford Escape. He said he tried to turn off the ignition and his gun “just went off.” Boushie was shot in the neck and died at the scene.

“It does not appear that Mr. Boushie left the vehicle at any point or interacted with any of the Stanleys’ property,” the commission wrote.

The day after Boushie’s death, the RCMP issued a news release that the commission noted did not mention that there was a criminal probe into his death or that there had been an arrest for his murder. The commission said a “significant” portion of the release focused on property offenses.

That release and others “did not contain inaccurate information,” the commission said, but they “could leave the impression” that Boushie’s death was “deserved” or that the property offenses were “of more concern” than his death. Those narratives “fueled racial tensions,” the commission said.

The RCMP has also faced criticism in recent months for failing to fix what a former Supreme Court justice said in a 2020 report was a culture that’s “toxic and tolerates misogyny and homophobia.” Its widely criticized response to Canada’s worst mass shooting last year is the subject of a public inquiry.

Indigenous groups also accused the force of mostly standing idly by last year as White commercial fishermen attacked Mi’kmaq fishers in Nova Scotia.

The commission acknowledged that the RCMP accepted most of its findings, but its also noted that the force’s response “said very little about the issues at the heart of this case, while devoting much attention to more minor and technical points about the few findings the RCMP disagreed with.”