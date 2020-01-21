That will effectively remove the final legal hurdle to the deal with the U.S. and Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 on ripping up trade deals that he said added to the nation’s trade deficit and cost the country manufacturing jobs. He promised he would rewrite NAFTA if elected, a pact he described as “the worst trade deal in history.”

Last week, the U.S. Senate passed its implementation bill of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trudeau’s government had been waiting for the U.S. to formally ratify the pact before introducing its own bill. Mexico ratified the deal in June.