At its center are three Eritrean refugees who claim that the Vancouver-based mining company Nevsun Resources breached international laws against forced labor, slavery and crimes against humanity at its Bisha mine in the east African country of Eritrea.

AD

AD

They allege that they were indefinitely conscripted through Eritrea’s military service into a forced labor regime at the gold, copper and zinc mine that is one of the largest sources of revenue for the country’s economy.

The say that they were forced to work 12-hour days in scorching temperatures and beaten for taking breaks. Their punishments included being ordered to roll in the hot sand while being beaten with sticks until losing consciousness.

Canada’s top court was not asked to judge the case on its merits. Instead, it had to consider whether the case should proceed to trial at all, and whether breaches of customary international law — traditionally applied to sovereign states — could be actionable as torts against Canadian companies.

AD

Nevsun, which owns a 60 percent stake in the mine, denies the allegations. It argued that the case should be dismissed because of a legal principle known as the “act of state doctrine,” which holds that the courts of one country shouldn’t judge the lawfulness of the actions of another government within its own borders.

AD

In a split decision Friday, the Supreme Court said that the doctrine does not apply in Canada and that the refugees have a green light to seek damages in a British Columbia court.

“Since the customary international law norms raised by the Eritrean workers form part of the Canadian common law, and since Nevsun is a company bound by Canadian law,” wrote Justice Rosalie Abella for the majority, “the claims of the Eritrean workers for breaches of customary international law should be allowed to proceed.”

AD

Internationally accepted norms with respect to human rights abuses are “not meant to be theoretical aspirations or legal luxuries,” she added, “but moral imperatives and legal necessities.”

Joe Fiorante, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said the ruling represented a “huge victory for our clients in their struggle against massive odds to vindicate their rights.”

AD

Gize Araya, one of the plaintiffs, said that he was “overjoyed” that “the Supreme Court of Canada is giving us a voice to tell our stories about what we suffered at the mine.”

A lawyer for Nevsun, which was acquired for $1.3 billion by a Chinese firm last year, did not respond to a request for comment.

AD

According to government figures, Canada’s minerals sector contributed 5 percent — or $72 billion — to the country’s nominal gross domestic product in 2018.

In an intervention prepared for the case, the Mining Association of Canada warned that a decision to allow the case to proceed would create so much uncertainty that Canadian companies would be at a “competitive disadvantage.”

Luis Sarabia, a lawyer representing the industry group, said it “is too early to tell” what the impact of the decision could be for mining companies, and that it will probably have greater clarity after the court in British Columbia delivers a verdict on the merits.

AD

“The Court simply ruled that it was not ‘plain and obvious’ that the case could not succeed,” he said. “It was a very high threshold that Nevsun had, and Nevsun didn’t meet that threshold.”

AD