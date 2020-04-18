By Associated Press April 18, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDTTORONTO — Canada’s Trudeau says Canada and U.S. have agreed to keep border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy