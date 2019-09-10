TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will fire the starting gun on Canada’s federal election Wednesday, hoping to win a second term in the face of an ethics scandal that has turned what was once expected to be a cakewalk for the telegenic Liberal leader into a tougher-than-expected slog.

Trudeau, 47, plans to ask Governor General Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada, to dissolve the country’s parliament on Wednesday morning, according to Liberal Party sources. That’s the step that launches the formal campaign.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 21. Candidates have spent the summer stumping informally, but will now have to follow different rules around campaign spending and advertising.

After sailing through much of Trudeau’s first term, the Liberals have fallen back this year into a close race with Andrew Scheer’s opposition Conservative Party and face an uphill battle to hold onto their parliamentary majority. In Canada, minority governments rarely last longer than 18 months.

Trudeau, whose father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was one of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers, overcame charges of inexperience four years ago to orchestrate a come-from-behind victory over Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper and become an international sensation.

He promised “sunny ways,” transparency, growth for the middle-class, more women in positions of authority and reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous groups. His government legalized recreational cannabis and medically assisted dying, imposed a nationwide price on carbon and expanded parental benefits.

Canada’s unemployment rate this year reached a 40-year low; GDP growth in the most recent quarter was announced at a better-than-expected 3.7 percent.

But Trudeau also suffered several wounds — many of them self-inflicted. He was ridiculed for a diplomatically awkward trip to India and was rebuked by Canada’s ethics watchdog for a family vacation that broke conflict-of-interest laws. His government has weathered a turbulent relationship with President Trump and has found itself embroiled in diplomatic disputes with Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and China.

In February, allegations surfaced that Trudeau and senior government officials had inappropriately pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould, the country’s attorney general, to reach an out-of-court settlement with SNC-Lavalin, an engineering firm in Trudeau’s home province of Quebec charged with bribery and corruption.

In nationally televised parliamentary hearings, Wilson-Raybould accused government officials of making “veiled threats,” and demoting her when she refused to succumb to the pressure.

The allegations set off a political firestorm and triggered several high-profile resignations from government. Having sold Canadians on running a government beyond reproach that would be open to diverse views, Trudeau stood accused of shady backroom dealings and judicial interference, of being a fake feminist and of bullying Wilson-Raybould, an indigenous woman.

Trudeau has not apologized. He has said he was trying to protect Canadian jobs. A conviction would lead to a decade-long ban on federal contracts for SNC-Lavalin.

Support for the Liberals cratered. The party had only recently begun to recover in the polls when the ethics watchdog ruled last month that Trudeau once again broke conflict-of-interest laws in the affair, and used his authority “to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit” Wilson-Raybould.

It’s unusual for the race to be so tight because Canadians have a long history of giving prime ministers who enjoy ruling majorities a second mandate.

“Justin Trudeau is a defined quality now and his greatest strength is his greatest weakness,” said pollster Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute. “He’s got to change the channel and turn up the volume and talk about the issues because talking about his brand is a liability.”

The Conservatives, led by Scheer, a 40-year-old pro-Brexit former insurance broker, pose the main threat to Trudeau.

Scheer, who edged out Conservative rivals to win the party leadership in 2017, remains little known outside of politics. Richard Johnston, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia, said that could allow rivals “to write the story of Andrew Scheer before he can do it himself” and “pin reactionary positions on him.”

Scheer has cast himself as a moderate. He has pledged to balance the federal budget within five years, scrap Trudeau’s federal carbon tax for a cap on carbon for large emitters and increase federal transfers to the provinces for health care and social programs.

Canada’s two left-of-Liberal parties, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats and Elizabeth May’s Green Party, trail the Liberals and the Conservatives. But they could play kingmaker if the election produces a minority government, as several polls predict.

Singh said last month he would not prop up a Conservative government, after the Liberals resurfaced a video from 2005 in which Scheer argued against the bill that would legalize same-sex marriage in the House of Commons. Scheer maintains he won’t change the law, but he has not marched in a Pride parade like his political rivals or indicated whether his views on the issue have changed.

With a volatile electorate, analysts say, the answers to two questions will shape the election’s outcome: Will the progressive vote eventually coalesce around one leader as it did for Trudeau in 2015? Who will turn out to vote?

“Canadian politics now is one in which there is a bigger progressive vote than there is a conservative vote,” said Darrell Bricker, chief executive of the polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs. “But the difference between the progressive vote and the conservative vote is that the conservative vote is not divided. On the progressive side, the vote is fragmenting.”

Kurl said that the Conservatives benefit from a “very committed and motivated” base that “would vote three times for Andrew Scheer if it was allowed,” while progressive voters appear to less energized.

Much will depend on who will win the ethnically diverse, middle-class, suburban constituencies outside Toronto and Vancouver — critical ridings where elections are won and lost. In Ontario, a key battleground, the Conservatives trail the Liberals, in part because of the unpopularity of Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford.

Canada’s foreign signals intelligence agency said this year it was “very likely that Canadian voters will encounter some form of foreign cyber interference” ahead of and during the federal election. The Communications Signals Establishment added that it was “improbable” the meddling would reach the scale of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The government said it was establishing a panel of impartial senior bureaucrats to monitor attempts at interference. The panel may decide whether an incident is serious enough to warrant informing political parties and the public. It will not need the approval of lawmakers before sounding the alarm.

