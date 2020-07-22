Justice Ann Marie McDonald wrote in her decision that “it is not the role of the Court to pass judgment on the U.S. asylum system.” But she said the applicants had provided “significant evidence of the risks and challenges” faced by asylum seekers who are returned to the United States.
“I have concluded that the actions of Canadian authorities in enforcing the [Safe Third Country Agreement] result in ineligible STCA claimants being imprisoned by U.S. authorities,” she said. “I have concluded that imprisonment and the attendant consequences are inconsistent with the spirit and objective of the STCA.”
McDonald said the agreement violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, part of Canada’s constitution. She suspended the ruling for six months to give Parliament time to respond.
The agreement has been under fire from refugee advocates since the election of President Trump, who has sought to limit asylum, refugee resettlement and illegal immigration in the United States. The Trump administration has pursued Safe Third Country agreements with several Central American countries.
The case was brought by the Canadian Council of Refugees, the Canadian Council of Churches, Amnesty International and several individual asylum seekers. They argued that the United States should not be considered a “safe” country for refugees because those who have been turned back have been subjected to detention and solitary confinement.
The Canadian government argued the process included safeguards including the ability for refugee claimants to seek judicial review of decisions made by Canada’s border agents. The government also argued that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not apply to U.S. law or the actions of U.S. authorities.