OTTAWA, Ontario — A Canadian lawmaker who was on a parliamentary committee with access to national security intelligence has acknowledged he had inappropriate online relationships with more than one woman and was the target of extortion.

Tony Clement is no longer in the opposition Conservative caucus. He acknowledged he had sent sexually explicit photographs to one woman on Tuesday. On Thursday, he said there were more and said an extortion attempt was made by “foreign actors.”

Clement remained on Parliament’s national-security and intelligence committee despite knowing for several months that someone had known about his online behavior.

Canadian police are investigating possible security breaches

Clement has resigned as the Conservative justice critic and from his committee assignments. He says he’ll remain a member of Parliament.

