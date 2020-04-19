Police identified Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia have advised the public to avoid the Debert area of the province and said Wortman may be in a vehicle resembling a Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle and may be wearing what appears to be an RCMP uniform.
“Deeply concerned by the news out of Portapique,” Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted.
“We are monitoring this carefully, and we encourage all residents to listen to the direction provided by local law enforcement,” he said.
