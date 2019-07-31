VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canadian police say the military is pulling out of the search for two teenagers suspected of killing three people and launching a manhunt using helicopters, drones, boats and dogs that has lasted nine days and stretched across three provinces in the country’s remote north.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Insp. Kevin Lewis said the force has decided they no longer needed military assistance. At one point a military Hercules aircraft was used in the search.

Lewis said “we want to again be focused with our own resources and determine where we should go from here.”

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been charged in the death a University of British Columbia professor, and are also suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

