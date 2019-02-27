Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould testifies before the House of Commons justice committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Canada’s former attorney general and justice minister on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office and other public servants of applying “consistent and sustained” political pressure to halt the criminal fraud and bribery prosecution of a Quebec-based construction and engineering giant.

In fiery testimony delivered before a parliamentary justice committee that was carried live on Canadian television, Jody Wilson-Raybould said that “inappropriate” political pressure campaign involved 11 people, including some who made “veiled threats” if she did not offer SNC-Lavalin a deferred prosecution agreement that would drop the criminal charges facing the Montreal-based company in exchange for the payment of a hefty fine.

Her testimony comes weeks after the allegations of judicial interference were first reported by The Globe and Mail newspaper, threatening to engulf Trudeau’s government as he gears up to campaign for a tough federal election this fall.

In the wake of the allegations, Wilson-Raybould, who was shuffled to the veterans affairs department last month in a move that was widely seen as a shocking demotion, resigned. So did Gerald Butts, the government’s principal secretary and a close college friend of Trudeau who is widely credited as being the architect of his electoral victory in 2015.

Wilson-Raybould said that she believed she was shuffled because she would not bow to the relentless pressure.

Trudeau initially dismissed the allegations as “false” but has since said that, while he did discuss the SNC-Lavalin prosecution with Wilson-Raybould, the decision on the prosecution of the company was “hers alone” to make. He added that if she at any time felt she was being improperly pressured, she should have raised it with him directly.

In her testimony, Wilson-Raybould cited in-person conversations, telephone calls, email messages, text message exchanges and her contemporaneous notes to detail a pressure campaign that she said made her have “thoughts of the Saturday Night Massacre,” a reference to a series of resignations prompted by political pressure during the Watergate scandal.

She said that officials repeatedly told her that a criminal conviction for the Montreal-based firm could have disastrous economic and political consequences for the Liberal Party and the province of Quebec. If convicted in a criminal trial, SNC-Lavalin could face a decade-long ban on bidding on any federal contracts, which are the backbone of its business.

In one such conversation with Trudeau, Wilson-Raybould said he told her to “find a solution” to the case because there were jobs at stake and a risk that the company’s headquarters could be moved to the United Kingdom.

Wilson-Raybould said that this pressure campaign continued into December, when Jessica Prince, her chief of staff, was summoned to meet with Butts, who has denied improperly interfering in the matter, and Katie Telford, Trudeau’s chief of staff.

Prince, she said, told her through text messages that Butts told her, “There is no solution here that does not involve some interference,” while Telford said, “We don’t want to debate legalities anymore.”

Until Wednesday’s hearing, Wilson-Raybould had remained relatively silent on the issue. While she noted earlier this month that she would like the opportunity to speak “her truth,” she said solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidentiality prevented her from doing so. On Monday, Trudeau waived some of the constraints that would have prevented her from speaking.

Canada’s ethics watchdog has also launched an inquiry into whether any conflict of interest rules were violated.

