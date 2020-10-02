Forecasters said it should begin weakening Saturday without threatening land.
Meanwhile, the Hurricane Center said another system moving toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula was likely to reach tropical storm force Friday night and hit the peninsula on Saturday.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts, with 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm) of rainfall likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba. Even heavier rains could follow over other parts of southern Mexico.
It was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The depression was moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).
