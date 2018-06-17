B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — B.C. defensive back Marcell Young levelled a streaking fan with a shoulder hit in the Lions’ Canadian Football opener Saturday night against the Montreal Alouettes.

The fan, wearing an orange Lions jersey and boxer briefs, made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter of BC’s 22-10 victory. Young hit the fan near the 45-yard line as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young with a chest bump and a high-five as a security guard apprehended the fan. The 30-year-old Young played at Jackson State.

