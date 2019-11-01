Piñera is facing massive demonstrations featuring demands for higher wages, better pensions and improved health care, and his treasury secretary announced Friday the government is dropping a plan for business tax breaks.

A proposed hike in subway fares this month set off the 15 days of protests that morphed into a call for deep-rooted changes.

Chile is one of the wealthiest, but most unequal counties in Latin America.

