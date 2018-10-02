SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s Roman Catholic Church is apologizing for a set of conduct guidelines for its clergy that have caused outrage just as the South American country is being rocked by a clerical sex abuse scandal.

The recommendations include asking priests not to fondle, kiss or sleep with minors.

The document published on the site of the archbishopric of Santiago was signed by Cardinal Riccardo Ezzati. He is under investigation by prosecutors for allegedly covering up years of abuse.

The archbishopric has removed the document from its site, saying it was a “mistake.” But advocates of victims say they’re shocked by the church’s lack of sensitivity.

Pope Francis has criticized Chile’s bishops for destroying evidence of sex crimes, pressuring church lawyers to minimize accusations and neglecting to protect children from pedophile priests.

