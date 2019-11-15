In recent weeks, protests that started with students jumping over subway turnstiles to protest the transit hike have morphed into a broader movement joined by left-leaning parties and unionists. President Sebastián Piñera has offered concessions including a freezing of the subway fares, wage and pension increases, tax reform and a new government cabinet.

AD

AD

But the protests have not stopped. Demonstrators have demanded a new “social pact” and constitution. Clashes have erupted between protesters and police, who have been accused of torturing, raping and blinding demonstrators. At least 20 have died and 2,500 have been wounded. Thousands of protesters have been arrested, and some have been charged with setting deadly fires.

Chile, a model of the free market, is South America’s richest nation per capita. But it remains highly unequal, an issue that protesters say is partly the product of a constitution that was drafted during the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet and that limited the role of the state.

“We are responsible for many of the injustices, inequities and abuses that Chileans have pointed out to us,” Senate President Jaime Quintana said in a news conference in which he presented the two-page agreement. “This is a peaceful and democratic exit to the country’s crisis.”

AD

AD

Protesters celebrated the referendum as a step toward the “structural change” that they are demanding. Those who have taken the streets — millions of mostly middle-class students, workers and professionals — are angry about the high price of education, health care public services and shrinking pensions.

The April referendum, according to the agreement, would ask voters if they want a new constitution and, if so, whether it should be drafted by ordinary Chileans or a combination of those citizens and lawmakers. The writers of a new constitution would be chosen in October 2020, when regional and municipal elections are scheduled to be held.

A separate, later vote would then approve or reject the new constitution 60 days after the text is published. That vote would coincide with congressional and presidential elections in 2021.

AD

AD

Chileans have long clamored to reform their constitution, but never as fiercely as in recent weeks. Protesters want health and education, as well as access to water and decent pensions, to be considered basic human rights rather than nonregulated commodities governed by the markets, and they believe that the current constitution blocks that possibility.

Students, who were the first to take the streets in mid-October, celebrated the agreement but vowed to keep demonstrating.

“The agreement for a new constitution is not enough,” Emilia Schneider, president of the main student federation, said in a tweet. “Transformations are long and difficult processes. It’s a historic opportunity to have a first democratic constitution and we have to take advantage, but we have to stay in the streets to continue pressuring.”

AD

AD

She added, “We can never forget the violations of human rights and their impunity, which are things we need to continue fighting against, urgently.”

Anthony Faiola contributed to this report.

AD