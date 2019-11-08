Ashes spread to the main square where thousands of people continue to march, waving national flags.

Some rock-throwing demonstrators have been clashing with riot police who are responding with tear gas and water cannons.

The unrest began last month over a subway fare hike. But it has morphed into a movement demanding a broad range of changes.

Most of the protests have been peaceful, but some have turned violent.

At least 20 people have died in clashes, looting and arson.

