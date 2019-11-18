Twenty-six people have died in the protests. Thousands more have been injured in clashes with police who fire pellet guns directly at faces. At least 230 people have lost sight in an eye.
Demonstrators want reforms to education, health care and pensions. An agreement between political parties charts a course to potentially rewriting the constitution, another demand.
