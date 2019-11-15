The plebescite itself will require a modification of the existing constitution.
The agreement follows 29 days of demonstrations that began with a protesto over subway fares and expanded into a mass movement against inequality.
Socialists, conservatives and moderates agreed on the new plan, though the Communist Party balked, demanding an all-citizen drafting committee.
