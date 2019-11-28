At least 232 people have lost vision during five weeks of protest in Chile against inequality and calling for better social services and pensions. Of those, doctors say at least 50 people will need prosthetic eyes.
Protesters say security forces — mainly national police known as “Carabineros” — have stopped firing shotgun pellets at protesters but continue firing tear gas.
