UNITED NATIONS — China and Russia are clashing with the U.S. and other U.N. Security Council members over China’s insistence on including a reference to Beijing’s $1 trillion “belt and road” global infrastructure program in a resolution on the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan.

The mission’s six-month mandate expires Tuesday and council members met behind closed doors for over 2 1/2 hours Monday night unable to agree on a text because of China’s demand.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, the current council president, told reporters afterward that diplomats were working on a new text and “we’re in the process of reaching a compromise.”

He said the council will meet again Tuesday morning in hopes of reaching unanimous agreement.

The U.S. and others contend the “belt and road” shouldn’t be included in an Afghan resolution.

