BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says the bodies of three Ecuadorean press workers kidnapped in a conflictive border region may have been found.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Santos said authorities are still verifying the remains of the three individuals recovered. He offered his condolences to the families of the three men for what he called “an atrocious crime.”

The employees with the El Comercio newspaper were investigating a rise in drug-fueled violence along the Colombia-Ecuador border when they disappeared in March.

Authorities later confirmed they had been killed and said former rebels with the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were responsible.

Military operations targeting the group have so far failed to capture the group’s leader.

