Relatives were handed small coffins holding the remains for burial.
Rev. Esterling Mena told family members the new burial is important because it means those killed will no longer be interred in a place “chosen by war.”
People were sheltering in a church as leftist rebels clashed with paramilitaries in 2002, and a mortar shell exploded inside, killing dozens.
