Magistrates called on the legislature to draft a new law that will give parents greater freedom in deciding the order of last names.

The lawyer who filed the original complaint argued that the old law had “medieval overtones” and violated laws guaranteeing equal rights.

Spain and a few Latin American nations have changed their laws in recent years, though the practice remains on the books in several others.

