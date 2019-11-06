Legislators held a heated debate Tuesday over whether to remove Botero from office.

Sen. Roy Barreras accused Botero of neglecting to inform the public that at least seven minors had been killed in a military operation against dissidents with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that eight minors died in the operation.

Botero also faced criticism for his handling of a recent spate of violence against indigenous leaders.

