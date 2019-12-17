The pace of killing increased from 2005 to 2009 under then-president Alvaro Uribe, who led a violent offensive against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

The country’s Special Peace Tribunal, created under the 2016 peace accords that ended Colombia’s 50-year conflict, announced Saturday it had begun the exhumation of at least 50 bodies, the largest such operation to date.

The work began last week at the Catholic Cemetery of Las Mercedes in Dabeiba, a town in the northwestern department of Antioquia, the tribunal said in a statement. It came after the panel heard “a series of voluntary testimonies,” including one from a former soldier who said he knew of false positives in the town.

The tribunal said the first seven bodies of the more than 50 victims believed to be buried in the cemetery had been recovered. Most of the victims were between 15 and 56 years old, the panel said; some were disabled.

Colombia’s main cities have been beset in recent weeks by mass demonstrations against the government of President Iván Duque — in part, protesters say, because he has failed to fully implement the peace accords signed by his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos.

Dozens of demobilized FARC members, including some who participated in the historic peace negotiations, have retaken arms and returned to the jungle to resume the fight. More than 700 activists, indigenous leaders, and demobilized FARC guerrillas have been killed since 2016.

Guillermo Botero, Duque’s defense minister, resigned in November after evidence emerged that children had died in operations against dissident FARC groups. The New York Times reported in May that military commanders had ordered troops to kill more criminals and militants, suggesting they would accept more collateral damage.

The exhumations had been long awaited by victims of the armed conflict as a next step beyond taking testimony.

Dozens of soldiers have appeared before the tribunal since 2016 to be judged under transitional justice, which offers them reduced punishment if they collaborate. Investigations into false positives started last year.

“We have talked to more than one hundred military men,” Alejandro Ramelli, a tribunal magistrate, told the national newspaper El Espectador. “They have revealed to us dozens of incidents, but we now have to confirm that what they are saying is true.”

The testimony of more than 160 soldiers has helped authorities identify some 400 victims to date, the tribunal said Saturday. The panel said last year that 1,944 troops, involved in more than 2,500 false positive cases, were willing to cooperate with the investigations.

The attorney general’s office has reported more than 2,200 victims since 1998; activists believe the number is closer to 5,000.

Authorities entered the Dabeiba cemetery, located on a small mountain shrouded in fog, accompanied by soldiers who had been ordered to prove their testimonies, Colombian media reporter.

Ramelli told El Espectador that the bodies would be identified and more witnesses would be interviewed.

