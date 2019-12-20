Uber was benefiting from a “significant advantage” that violated market norms, according to the superintendency, which is a state regulatory agency.
Since its launch in Colombia in 2013, Uber has faced stiff resistance from taxi drivers who say the company is stealing their work. The company had been operating in a state of legal limbo because it was paying taxes while lacking approval to operate in the country.
Uber has operated in 11 Colombian cities.
