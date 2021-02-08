The new measure could benefit up to one million Venezuelan citizens who are currently living in Colombia without proper papers.
Colombia’s government said that Venezuelans who enter the country legally in the following two years will also be allowed to apply for temporary protection.
Approximately 1.8 million Venezuelans currently live in Colombia, which is home to more than a third of Venezuelan migrants and refugees. According to the United Nations, more than 5 million people have left Venezuela since 2015 to escape hyperinflation, food shortages and an increasingly authoritarian government.
