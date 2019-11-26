Colombian Vice President Martha Lucía Ramírez says protesters want a separate dialogue with Duque while the government prefers what it calls a “national conversation” with all sectors of society.

She described it as a “constructive” meeting and said the government has invited them to return whenever they wish to become part of the national dialogue.

Union organizer Diógenes Orjuela says protesters see their talks as a separate undertaking.

Protests began in Colombia nearly a week ago.

