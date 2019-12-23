A masked spokesman for the rebels read a statement claiming the teenagers had been trained by Colombia’s military to collect intelligence on the movement.

The rebel group has around 3,000 fighters and has sought to take over drug trafficking routes and illegal mines abandoned by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia after that movement signed a peace deal with Colombia’s government in 2016.

The government canceled peace talks with the National Liberation Army last January after the group bombed a police academy in the capital, killing 22 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD