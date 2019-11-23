Authorities are maintaining a heightened police and military presence following several days of unrest.
Gen. Luis Navarro said at a news conference Saturday that 7,000 officers remain dispersed around Bogota to “guarantee security.”
Duque ordered a seldom-used curfew in Bogota Friday evening as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a mass protest Thursday that drew 250,000 to the streets.
One young protester was critically injured at a protest Saturday.
