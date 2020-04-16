But much of the country’s focus in recent days has been on widespread speculation that Bolsonaro is about to fire his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after Mandetta criticized the president on a popular news show for refusing to abide by the ministry’s social distancing guidelines. Once Mandetta is out, leading members of Brazil’s coronavirus task force are expected to step down.

The resignations would cripple the task force as packed hospitals and clinics teeter on the brink of collapse. Emergency rooms in Amazonas state are running at capacity, with 95 percent of intensive care beds and ventilators occupied. Rio’s famed Maracana soccer stadium has been converted to a makeshift hospital to accommodate coronavirus patients. Gravediggers in the country’s largest cemeteries are working overtime to bury the dead.

In the Western Hemisphere, Brazil trails only the United States in confirmed cases of the virus. But Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the outbreak — dismissing the virus as a “little flu,” shrugging off social distancing recommendations from the World Health Organization and sharing videos calling for an end to the country’s lockdown.

His push to restart the economy has set up a direct confrontation with Mandetta. The health minister has emerged as a voice of resistance within the administration, insisting that businesses shut down and people stay home to reduce the spread of the virus.

Bolsonaro has largely ignored these calls. On a visit with Mandetta last weekend to a pop-up hospital outside Brasilia, he walked into a crowd, took off his mask, extended his hand for a supporter to kiss and autographed jerseys.

It was too much for the country’s health minister.

“Brazilians don’t know whether they should listen to their health minister or to their president,” Mandetta told the Globo news program Fantástico on Sunday. Bolsonaro was believed to have been preparing to fire Mandetta last week; the new comments, the thinking now goes, were the last straw.

Those who think relations between President Trump and infectious diseases chief Anthony S. Fauci are awkward might wanted to consider Bolsonaro and Mandetta.

Mandetta has clearly and consistently walked back Bolsonaro’s erroneous claims on covid-19 with science and data. When deaths began to soar, Bolsonaro said the virus appeared to be going away; Mandetta warned of “tough days” ahead. When Bolsonaro touted an unproven cure for the virus — “This medicine here, hydroxychloroquine, is working everywhere,” he claimed in a video on Facebook and Twitter — Mandetta said he would not endorse widespread use of the drug without a peer-reviewed study. (Facebook and Twitter removed the videos.)

The health minister’s insistence on facts and figures is clashing with Bolsonaro’s freewheeling approach, which often involves impromptu social media provocations with misinformation and conspiracy theories.

“Bolsonaro’s style has never been tied to facts,” said Anya Prusa, a senior associate at the Wilson Center’s Brazil Institute. “He prefers a more informal, off-the-cuff engagement. It is a style that served him well during the election, but it has not served him well as a leader.”

Bolsonaro’s approval ratings have fallen to a record low of 28 percent during the outbreak, according to an XP Investments poll published last week. Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed, in contrast, said Mandetta and his health ministry were doing a good or excellent job.

Those numbers have not been lost on Bolsonaro, who has said he wouldn’t hesitate to fire any members of his cabinet who “became stars.”

When speculation surfaced last week that Bolsonaro was ready to fire Mandetta, Brazilians protested from quarantine, banging pots and pans from their windows. Mandetta called a news conference Monday to announce that he was still on the job. But on Tuesday, he reportedly told his team that he expects to be dismissed by the end of the week.

Bolsonaro’s political rivals, meanwhile, have urged the people to ignore him.

“Don’t follow the guidelines of the president of the republic,” said João Doria, governor of São Paulo state. “He does not lead the population correctly and, unfortunately, does not lead Brazil in the fight against the coronavirus and in the preservation of life.”

Doria, a former Bolsonaro ally, called for a strict lockdown in his state, Brazil’s most populous, earlier this month.

Still, many critics believe Bolsonaro’s opposition to Mandetta is strategic. By positioning himself as the health minister’s rival and a champion for the economy, he is shielding himself from the blame for the inevitable recession that will follow the country’s lockdown.

“For Bolsonaro, the facts don’t matter. What matters is the narrative he constructs,” said Guilherme Casarões, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo.

