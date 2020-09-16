Despite the somber national mood — Mexico ranks fourth in the world with more than 71,600 deaths from covid-19 — people did their best to celebrate. On Tuesday night, many watched on TV as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued the Cry, or Grito, calling out the names of the heroes of the revolution from the palace balcony to an empty, echoing square.

AD

AD

Vendors sold sombreros and patriotic masks; Mexicans flew flags from their apartment balconies and car windows.

“People aren’t buying as much, but they are trying to keep the spirit going, under the circumstances,” souvenir vendor Raúl Huerta said. “Many people are sick or jobless because of the pandemic, but we are still Mexicans, after all, and our independence still means a lot.”

By Wednesday morning, the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores, when the Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo issued the call to arms that led to Mexico’s 11-year war of independence, the capital was uncharacteristically quiet. The day’s public events were limited to a military parade on the empty Zócalo and a visit by the president to a hospital to thank health workers for their dedication during the country’s outbreak.

Mexico has reported more than 676,000 cases of covid-19. The economy is projected to contract by more than 10 percent this year.

AD

AD

Some commentators suggested the display of fireworks and neon around the palace seemed a mockery of public suffering. Others said the occasion called for a focus on the victims of covid-19 and a rethinking of public policy priorities.

“Will the empty plaza make us reflect on the gravity of the health crisis?” columnist Fabiola Guarneros Saavedra asked in the newspaper Excelsior. “Will the night invite reflection, a review of the path we want the country to take?”

Others said this year’s quiet observation of the country’s most beloved annual public ritual shouldn’t detract from the gains Mexico has made toward reducing poverty and inequality, expanding democratic participation and rising in international influence.

“It is a strange time, but we have passed through tragic moments before,” said Sergio Aguayo, a political analyst. “Life goes on, even in emergencies. The Grito is not about the palace or the president. It is something we all carry around with us. If we look back 50 years, we can celebrate how lucky we are today, with more freedom, more democracy, and a better chance to build our own destiny.”

Still, the worry and weight of the moment here is palpable. At Garibaldi Plaza, where mariachi musicians in spangled uniforms wait to be hired for parties and events, dozens were slumped disconsolately on benches. They said business had fallen by half, due mostly to restrictions on gatherings.

“People want us to play in restaurants and homes, but the government is limiting indoor events,” said Felipe Luna Sosa, a violinist who has been performing for 36 years. “It’s especially hard when people are dying from this virus, and we can’t play at their farewell events.”

Like Sosa, a majority of people on the streets were wearing masks. Hundreds of masked police blocked streets and sidewalks in the government district, and guards stood at the entrances to stores, taking customers’ temperatures and reminding them to stand apart inside. But many people mingled casually at subway stations and in poorer areas with crowded sidewalk bazaars.

“Mexican culture is very touch-oriented, People want to hug and show affection. Now the covid has broken that,” said Raúl Nivón Ramírez, who directs the Regional Museum of Puebla.

AD

AD