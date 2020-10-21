The National Health Surveillance Agency said it was informed of the volunteer’s death on Monday. The agency said the international safety committee had recommended the trial continue.
The death of the patient casts more uncertainty over trials that were suspended last month after a patient developed an unexplained illness. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is producing the Oxford vaccine, has since resumed the tests.
In the global race for a vaccine, Brazil, which has been battered by the disease but has a long-standing openness to vaccines, has become one of the most crucial testing grounds. Four vaccine trials are currently being conducted — as many as anywhere in the world.