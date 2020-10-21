The Brazilian newspaper O Globo, citing unnamed sources, reported that the volunteer received a placebo, not the vaccine, and died of covid-19. The news service G1 identified the volunteer as a 28-year-old physician who treated coronavirus patients in Rio de Janeiro.

The National Health Surveillance Agency said it was informed of the volunteer’s death on Monday. The agency said AstraZeneca’s international safety committee had recommended the trial continue.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said he could not comment on individual cases in an ongoing trial, citing confidentiality requirements and clinical trial rules. But he said there were no concerns that would lead the study to pause.

“We can confirm that all required review processes have been followed,” spokesman Brendan McEvoy said. “All significant medical events are carefully assessed by trial investigators, an independent safety monitoring committee and the regulatory authorities. These assessments have not led to any concerns about continuation of the ongoing study.”

Oxford said the volunteer’s death was reviewed by an independent committee.

“Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” the university said in a statement.

The death has cast more uncertainty over the trial, which was suspended last month after a patient developed an unexplained illness. AstraZeneca has since resumed the tests in Brazil, India, South Africa, Japan and Britain. It remains on hold in the United States.